The Saints are said to have received good news about head coach Sean Payton.

Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, is reportedly given good news.

The New Orleans Saints will start rookie quarterback Ian Book this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

However, it appears that head coach Sean Payton will be on hand to assist the rookie in his debut.

Payton is expected to return to the Saints facility today, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

After missing the majority of this and last week with COVID-19, he will resume his head coaching duties.

In their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, the Saints turned to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Allen was able to put together a flawless gameplan to stop the Buccaneers’ high-powered offense.

In a 9-0 victory, the Saints held Bucs quarterback Tom Brady scoreless for only the third time in his career.

That win also gave them a chance to make the playoffs.

Saints Reportedly Get Good News About Head Coach Sean Payton

Saints Reportedly Get Good News About Head Coach Sean Payton