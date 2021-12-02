The Saints have announced Alvin Kamara’s status for Thursday night’s game.

The New Orleans Saints are hopeful that star running back Alvin Kamara will be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night.

With a knee injury, Kamara has missed the last three games.

He’s been limited in practice all week and is officially listed as “questionable” for Thursday’s game.

All three offensive tackles, including Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Terron Armstead, are questionable for the matchup against America’s Team.

Meanwhile, defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Marcus Davenport, as well as linebacker Kaden Elliss, are all out.

Mark Ingram, the veteran running back who also missed last week's Thanksgiving game, has been fully practicing and will be available.

