The Saints have announced that they will not have another coach for their game against the Rams.

On Monday night, the Saints will be without another key member of their coaching staff.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will be unavailable for the game against Miami.

Others on the coaching staff will take on his responsibilities.

Saints Announce They’ll Be Without Another Coach vs. Dolphins

