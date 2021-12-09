The Saints’ Offense has suffered yet another setback.

The Saints’ Offense has been dealt yet another setback.

Before this weekend’s game against the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints have received yet another piece of bad news.

Ty Montgomery, a running back and wide receiver, was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Saints on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to reports, the veteran utility man tested positive for the virus, making it highly unlikely that he’ll be able to play by Sunday.

Montgomery, 28, has been a crucial cog in New Orleans’ puzzle this season, especially with all of the Saints’ skill players out with injuries.

In his second season with the team, the seven-year veteran has contributed as a receiver and a ballcarrier in Sean Payton’s offense.

Montgomery has 15 receptions for 94 yards and 14 carries for 48 yards in ten games this season.

Saints’ Offense Has Suffered Another Significant Blow

