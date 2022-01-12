The Sale Sharks intend to travel to France to play European rugby, but a boycott is still a possibility.

The rules have not been formally relaxed to allow British clubs to travel to France, and clubs are still contemplating a boycott.

Sale Sharks’ director of rugby Alex Sanderson declared on Wednesday that his team was free to travel to Clermont Auvergne for Saturday’s crucial third-round pool match, continuing the will they, won’t they mystery surrounding British clubs playing in France in the European Cups this weekend.

The tournament’s organizers, EPCR, were unable to formally report the relaxation of the troublesome French government’s Covid regulations.

Clermont Auvergne, Biarritz, Bordeaux-Bègles, and La Rochelle are the destinations for Sale, Newcastle, Scarlets, and Bath, respectively.

All of the home teams were against the French regulations put in place last week, which allowed UK citizens to visit for urgent “economic activity” but required 48 hours of isolation upon arrival and PCR testing, with positive results requiring players to stay in France for at least 10 days.

“We’re going, that’s what I’ve been told,” Sanderson said during a press conference.

My understanding is that we are not required to stay the 48 hours or submit to the PCR test, which was the source of my concern.

I haven’t spoken with EPCR directly, but based on everything we’ve heard so far, we’re confident in our ability to hire chartered planes and hotels.”

Newcastle had already signaled their displeasure with the 48-hour rule by refusing to travel on Wednesday for their Challenge Cup match on Friday night.

Bath manager Stuart Hooper said the same thing, saying his team would only travel if the weather improved.

Players who do not have double vaccinations will not be allowed to enter France, according to Sanderson.

He did say, however, that the necessary Schengen-compliant visas for Sale’s South African players were “pushed through in record time.”

EPCR were privately optimistic, but awaited confirmation from the French government via the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, knowing that the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions had already been tainted by matches postponed in December being declared 0-0 draws rather than rescheduled for later in the season.

