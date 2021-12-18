The San Francisco 49ers have made their official decision on Elijah Mitchell, the running back.

The 49ers have made their official decision on running back Elijah Mitchell.

Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers will miss his second straight game this week.

After a head injury in Week 13, the running back was placed in concussion protocol.

Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury he sustained in the same game.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ head coach, spoke out about his RB’s absence on Saturday.

49ers Announce Official Decision On RB Elijah Mitchell

49ers Announce Official Decision On RB Elijah Mitchell

Kyle Shanahan said the reason Elijah Mitchell won’t play is due to his knee not his Dec. 5 concussion. He said the swelling in the knee has not subsided. (He also thought Mitchell could be cleared from the concussion protocol later today). — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 17, 2021