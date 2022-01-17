The San Francisco 49ers have revealed Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has suffered an injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, is battling injuries ahead of this weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo was already dealing with a sore thumb on his throwing hand, which he battled through in both the regular season finale and the wild-card playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday.

Garoppolo suffered a minor sprain of his throwing shoulder during Sunday’s game, according to San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The good news is that Shanahan believes Garoppolo will be able to practice on Wednesday despite his new injury.