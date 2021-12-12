Trending
Infosurhoy

The Scene At FedEx Field Today Astounds NFL Fans

0
By on Sports

The Scene At FedEx Field Today Astounds NFL Fans

What happened at FedEx Field recently?

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys are leading the Washington Football Team 27-8.

But that’s not what’s surprising fans on social media.

This is the video that follows…

During the second half of Sunday’s game, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen on the field with a pair of scissors.

I’m serious.

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

Comments are closed.