The Scene At FedEx Field Today Astounds NFL Fans

What happened at FedEx Field recently?

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys are leading the Washington Football Team 27-8.

But that’s not what’s surprising fans on social media.

This is the video that follows…

During the second half of Sunday’s game, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen on the field with a pair of scissors.

I’m serious.

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

Heinicke casually picks up scissors on FedEx field. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hS0HIQiC2b — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 12, 2021

Did Heineke just find scissors that were laying on the field what are we doing — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) December 12, 2021

Did Heinicke just pick up a random pair of scissors that was laying on Washington’s trash field — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 12, 2021

Son! I saw that like… how is that even possible. SCISSORS JUST LYING ON THE FIELD BEING PICKED UP BY THE GUY LEAVING IN AN INJURY https://t.co/lhQpWJ80yX — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 12, 2021