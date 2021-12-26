The Scene In Seattle For The Seahawks-Bears Game Reacts In The NFL World

On Sunday, the Bears and Seahawks will compete in one of the first snow games of the NFL season.

It has been snowing in Seattle all day and will continue to do so until game time.

As you can see, the field is completely buried in snow:

A snow game in SEATTLE?? https://t.co/haEKqreLdL — Bills Daily (@billsdaily) December 26, 2021