The Scottish Government has pledged a £1 million fund to assist Scots suffering from dementia.

The Scottish Government has pledged a £1 million fund to assist Scots living with dementia.

Over the next two years, Scottish taxpayers will spend £1 million to improve dementia support for people and their families.

“This pandemic has compounded the challenges faced by people living with dementia and their unpaid carers,” said Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland.

“By shaping communities that work for those who have lived experience with dementia, this funding will help address some of these challenges.”

According to the Scottish Government, the coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on people with dementia, and the partnership will help expand community support, which has been deemed critical to people and their families.

“As plans are developed, our role is to bring the voices of carers and people living with dementia to the forefront, ensuring that those voices are heard at every stage of the design and delivery process,” Mr Sloan explained.

“By doing so, we will be able to create communities that truly support and empower people living with dementia and their caregivers.”

According to the Scottish Government, the first year’s budget will be spent on building community capacity through a small grant program, followed by a larger community grant in the second year.

The money comes from a £120 million mental health recovery and renewal fund set up by the Holyrood government.

“Covid-19 has impacted all of us,” Scotland’s social care minister Kevin Stewart said, “but I know how challenging it has been for people living with dementia, their families, and carers.”

“Since its publication in December 2020, we’ve worked with a wide range of partners to implement our Dementia and Covid Action Plan, which we’ve worked on with a wide range of partners to implement.”

“There is a lot of good work being done, and the pandemic has highlighted the importance of community-led efforts that respond to local needs.”

I’d like to build on this work and give more local people and communities the opportunity to design and shape the assistance they require.”