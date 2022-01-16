The Seahawks are said to have spoken with one team about trading Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks reportedly discussed Russell Wilson’s trade with one team.

Russell Wilson is said to be looking into his options this offseason.

While quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has stated that he intends to stay and compete for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes otherwise.

Wilson intends to investigate his trade options this offseason, according to the report.

The superstar quarterback is expected to be pursued by a number of notable teams.

The Seahawks reportedly discussed a blockbuster Wilson trade with one team last year, but ultimately decided to keep Wilson.

Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers — who did not return several calls seeking comment — made public four teams Wilson would consider if he were traded a year ago, Rapoport wrote.

“Wilson’s two-year contract includes a full no-trade clause.

“In the end, the Seahawks discussed a blockbuster deal with the Bears but declined to make a trade.

While (John) Schneider is well-known for considering nearly every trade that has ever been proposed to him, the questions remain the same as last year.”

