The Seahawks fired two coaches on Tuesday.

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping their head coach and general manager, but their coaching staff is being shaken up.

Ken Norton Jr., the defensive coordinator, and Andre Curtis, the defensive passing game coordinator, were fired by the Seahawks this afternoon.

Norton Jr. had been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2018 and previously served as the linebackers coach for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2014.

Curtis, on the other hand, worked in Seattle for seven years, starting as an assistant secondary coach in 2015.

He was named defensive passing game coordinator in 2018 after being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2017.

Norton Jr. and Curtis are expected to be fired, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.

Breaking: The Seahawks Fired 2 Coaches On Tuesday

Breaking: The Seahawks Fired 2 Coaches On Tuesday