The Seahawks have made a decision on Pete Carroll, according to reports.

There was talk late in the regular season that the Seattle Seahawks might part ways with longtime head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll hasn’t been fired yet, despite the fact that it’s been a week since the season ended.

He won’t be, according to a new report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

“All systems are go” for Carroll and general manager John Schneider to return for the 2022 season, Mortensen said Sunday morning after Carroll and general manager John Schneider met with owner Jody Allen on Thursday.

Report: Seahawks Have Made Decision On Pete Carroll

