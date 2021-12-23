The Seahawks have made a new decision on Tyler Lockett, the team’s wide receiver.

The Seahawks have made a new decision on wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

For the past week, the COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been negative, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players.

The Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, received good news on wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s health on Thursday afternoon.

Lockett was activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Seahawks on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

As a result, the team’s leading receiver is eligible to play against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Lockett was one of a few players forced to miss the rescheduled game against the Los Angeles Rams this past Tuesday.

He hadn’t missed a game all season.

Lockett should be ready to play this Sunday in Seattle if nothing unexpected happens in the next 48 hours.

