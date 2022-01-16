The Seahawks’ Position on a Potential Russell Wilson Trade

Gregg Bell, the Seahawks’ beat writer, is as close to the action in Seattle as anyone.

It’s worth noting when he refutes a story.

Bell was approached on Sunday about an NFLcom report suggesting that quarterback Russell Wilson could be traded this offseason.

“Absolutely nothing new,” Bell replied.

“The fact that’sources’ say Russell Wilson ‘wants to explore his options’ in this story means nothing.”

Absolutely zero new. This story “sources” say Russell Wilson “wants to explore his options” means nothing. Ultimately, he has no options–just like last offseason. He’s signed through 2023. If Seahawks don’t want to trade him–they still don’t–he doesn’t get traded. That’s it. https://t.co/QqSJukFiQI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 16, 2022