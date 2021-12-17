The Seahawks’ star is enraged by the NFL’s latest decision.

KJ Wright, a star linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, is displeased with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wright expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter, claiming that the rules are rigged in favor of the Rams and that he was misled.

He also believes that if the situation were reversed (i.e., if Seattle had the outbreak), the game would still be played as planned.

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL@NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021