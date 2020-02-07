THE SECRET SCOUT: Reading teen Michael Olise is one to watch

Our scout is a top football expert who attends matches each week searching for the next star.

This week they bring you the lowdown and verdict on Reading’s Michael Olise.

Olise had brief spells in Chelsea and Manchester City’s academies before joining Reading in 2016.

He is a France Under 18 international, around 5ft 10in, and the Royals will need to nurse this teenage talent very carefully.

Full of beans with a style exuding confidence, he had a particularly effective game when I saw him in an Under 23 side challenging strong opposition.

A left-footer, Olise showed the confidence to command the ball and spray passes from a forward midfield position.

At times the ball seemed attracted to his left foot and he played passes cleverly, simply and unselfishly. He has a good range without being tempted to hit ‘glory’ balls, realising that a big crossfield left to wide right pass is most valuable when there is genuine chance of progress on that opposing flank.

He’s quite slight, but this was not a handicap as he shielded the ball when necessary from tougher opponents.

Rarely using his right foot, he still accepted passes comfortably on that side, allowing the ball to run across his body to deceive his marker. He took all the corners with a high degree of accuracy — deep to his incoming tall centre back.

When he moves with the ball, he glides without showing destructive pace but he’s quick enough to unsettle opposition midfielders.

I did not see a regular goalscoring threat. He looks more of a provider of chances, though he did score a goal with a clinical 20-yard shot when I saw him.

He needs to make sure he does this more often. He did, though, make a goal with one exquisite pass.

He looks as though he can handle himself in a physical battle but towards the end of the game he revealed a short fuse and a little petulance.

But he is already on the fringes of the Reading first team and there is unquestionably some talent here, so this young French boy must now channel it correctly to have a successful career.

Easy on the eye with a lovely balance on the ball, he definitely catches the attention.