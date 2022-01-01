The SEC’s college football dominance is summed up by a bizarre statistic.

Fans of college football do not need to love the SEC, but they must respect it.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Classic earlier on Friday, punching their ticket to the national championship game.

The Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines isn’t over yet, but Kirby Smart’s team appears to be on its way to the national championship game.

The SEC will have qualified 18 teams into the last 16 national championship games if Georgia takes care of business and defeats Michigan.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger tweeted, “The SEC is 30 minutes away from qualifying 18 teams into the last 16 national championship games.”

Crazy Stat Sums Up The SEC’s College Football Dominance

