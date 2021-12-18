The shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 has been revealed, with Tyson Fury named despite a legal threat, but no Lewis Hamilton after his F1 woes.

The BBC SPOTY shortlist for 2021 has been revealed, with Tyson Fury named despite a legal threat, but no Lewis Hamilton after his F1 woes.

TYSON FURY has been named to the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year… despite threatening legal action against the broadcaster.

After his Formula One heartbreak in Abu Dhabi yesterday, last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton has no place on the six-name list.

In controversial circumstances, the British driver missed out on a record-eighth world championship, with Max Verstappen winning thanks to a late FIA U-turn.

Olympic medalists Adam Peaty and Tom Daley, footballer Raheem Sterling, breakout tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, and Paralympic legend Dame Sarah Storey are among the contenders on the shortlist.

“It means nothing to me and I don’t need or want it,” the Gypsy King, 33, said last week to The Telegraph about a possible SPOTY nomination.

“If they do put me on the list, they will get a call from my lawyers.”

It should be given to someone in need.

I don’t think so.

“Besides, we already know who the sports personality of the year is: it’s me.”

“I am a sports personality,” says the narrator.

Who does what I do in Las Vegas, goes through a war, entertains the crowd, and then sings to the crowd?”

