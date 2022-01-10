The signing of ex-teammate Philippe Coutinho by Steven Gerrard could pay off for both Brazil and Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard’s personal touch in signing Philippe Coutinho, an ex-teammate, could pay off for both Brazil and Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan for the personal touch.

Even as recently as late last week, some speculated that the deal would not go through, that he would remain at Barcelona on his lucrative contract, or that if he did come to England, he would be pursued by clubs bigger than Villa.

But, in two ways, the personal touch made the difference.

The first personal touch came from Tite, the Brazilian coach and one of Countinho’s biggest fans.

He promoted the player to the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina in November.

He did not take part in the game.

He didn’t stand a chance in hell of playing.

That wasn’t the point in the first place.

At Barcelona, Coutinho was at a low ebb.

On his current form, he had no business being in the team.

On ability, however, he has a good chance of playing in the World Cup at the end of the year if he can regain his form and confidence, as well as get himself playing on a regular basis.

And if it doesn’t happen in Barcelona, it should.

Tite’s phone call was a nice example of the personal touch, as it was a way of encouraging Coutinho to find a new club.

But where exactly are you?

Villa possessed the best cards in this situation.

There was the sale of Jack Grealish, who has not been adequately replaced by Emanuel Buendia, at least so far.

This is a team with a tempting Coutinho-shaped hole.

He’ll almost certainly get a regular game.

Then there’s Steve Gerrard’s comforting presence on the touchline, which is the most important of all.

Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates.

The current Villa manager witnessed his new player at his peak.

Coutinho can do a lot of things, and Gerrard understands what he needs to do it.

All of this adds up to a lot of love.

Coutinho arrived at Liverpool for a pittance because Inter Milan had effectively given up on him.

Coutinho had been with the Italian club for a long time, having been signed from Vasco da Gama in Brazil a few years before he was able to cross the Atlantic.

Inter, however, became frustrated with him after a few years in Milan and decided to cut their losses.

He had been heralded as the next big thing in Brazil, and the Brazilian national team had already taken a look at him in 2010.

