The six biggest issues from the Six Nations so far: No classic contests like the World Cup

After six matches in this Six Nations, Sportsmail Rugby Correspondent Chris Foy looks at six key subjects as the teams enjoy a rest before resuming hostilities next Saturday…

Not necessarily, though they are the only unbeaten teams. Both are away from home in round three and it would be a surprise if they are both able to retain their Grand Slam ambitions.

Ireland will be underdogs at Twickenham after what England did to them in Dublin a year ago and Wales will believe they can keep their title defence alive by ambushing the French and spoiling Shaun Edwards’ homecoming. It is still wide open. Only Scotland and Italy are out of the running.

One quirk of this championship has been that every man of the match award has gone to a back-rower. One of them, France No 8 Gregory Alldritt, has stood out for his remarkable feats as a carrier, tackler and ruck combatant. But the best performer to date has been another talisman of the Gallic renaissance, Antoine Dupont.

In a country synonymous with influential scrum-halves, the 23-year-old Toulouse player is right out of that mould and an emerging phenomenon.

So far, so good for Andy Farrell and Fabien Galthie, who have presided over back-to-back wins in charge of Ireland and France.

The Irish have not yet acquired fluency or thunderous momentum, while the French allowed Italy far too much freedom in Paris six days ago, but the new regimes are up and running.

Wales were ultimately well beaten in Dublin, which will trouble Wayne Pivac, but there have been encouraging early signs. That is more than can be said for Italy and Franco Smith, whose tenure is unlikely to be lengthy.

As ever, the championship is delivering a raft of sub-plot dramas. Eddie Jones has been in familiar pantomime villain routine — antagonising the French rugby establishment with threats of brutality, which was eventually inflicted on his team.

England flanker Lewis Ludlam was harshly condemned for describing the Calcutta Cup as a ‘war’, there was a bottle incident in Edinburgh and a feverish Conor Murray versus John Cooney scrum-half debate in Ireland. But nothing has come close to the protracted feud between Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell, which has reduced Scotland to near disarray.

Yes. Sadly and inevitably, it has been a comedown. As yet, there have been no classic contests. As yet, there have been no team performances to rival the searing majesty of what England did to the All Blacks in the semi-final in Yokohama, or the high-octane brilliance of the Japanese in their pool-stage victories over Ireland and Scotland. It has all been committed and typically physical, but lacking in dashes of supreme quality.

France’s win over England on the opening weekend was the nearest to a masterpiece of sorts but, all in all, it has been flat. There’s still time for the campaign to ignite though.

Let’s pray we have no repeat of the wild weather which reduced Scotland v England to a damp-squib mess last Saturday. Please.

Favourable conditions would help, as would stricter officiating at the breakdown, giving teams quicker ball to work with, thus reducing the spells of kick-tennis which have scarred the opening rounds. A sudden truce allowing the scintillating Russell to return to the Scotland squad would elevate the entire event, but pigs might fly first.

A Grand Slam decider between France and Ireland in Paris on the last night would ensure a momentous climax, but that is another remote prospect at this stage.