The Sixers’ asking price for Ben Simmons has risen.

The Sixers’ asking price for Ben Simmons has increased.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season due to a contract dispute with the team.

The 76ers’ asking price for Simmons has been rumored for months, and they were only willing to part with him in exchange for a top player.

That approach, however, may be changing.

Because of how well big man Joel Embiid is playing right now, Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said his team could accept a lower offer for Simmons during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic this afternoon.

Embiid is averaging 28 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and he just scored 50 points in a 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons

Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons