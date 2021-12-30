The son of a college football head coach has entered the transfer portal.
The transfer portal is still wreaking havoc on Hawaii’s football program.
Michael Graham, a freshman defensive back and the son of head coach Todd Graham, announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.
College Football Head Coach’s Son Enters Transfer Portal
