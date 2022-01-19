The Sooners’ wide receiver appears to be sticking with the team.

The Sooners’ wide receiver appears to be staying with the team.

The coaching staff and roster for the Oklahoma Sooners will be drastically different next season, but at least one of their top playmakers will return.

If there were any doubts about Marvin Mims’ future with the Sooners, his latest tweet put them to rest.

Oklahoma’s receiving corps was recently photographed working out with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.

“We’re working with Coach Schmidt!” Mims responded to the school’s post.

Mims will most likely return to Oklahoma for the 2022 season, based on his reaction.

Oklahoma WR Appears To Be Staying With Sooners

Oklahoma WR Appears To Be Staying With Sooners