The South Dakota tribes defy the governor and maintain checkpoints in the fight against coronaviruses

Two Indian tribes oppose the order from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to remove road checkpoints that tribal leaders claim are necessary to stop the corona virus from infecting reservations, officials said Monday.

If the Sioux tribes of the Oglala and Cheyenne River do not dismantle their checkpoints on state and federal roads, the government in Pierre will take them to court, the governor said.

Delivery personnel, property owners, ranchers and road maintenance workers are being slowed down or turned over, Noem said.

“We need people who are driving around to do that,” she told reporters on Monday afternoon. “These checkpoints were a problem that allowed such services to get through.”

There are no plans for state police or other law enforcement measures, a governor spokesman told NBC News on Monday.

Kristi Noem

Noem employees issued memos on Friday and Sunday to “make it clear that it is illegal to stop the flow of traffic on these roads,” the latest release said.

“Checkpoints on federal and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to a federal court,” wrote senior adviser and political director Maggie Seidel on Sunday.

Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told MSNBC on Sunday that federal tribe contracts allow the tribe to monitor who comes through reservations and reject travelers if they come from areas known as coronavirus hotspots.



Harold Frazier

“We have every legal right to do what we do,” he said. “We only take preventive measures. It is nothing to prevent people from doing so.”

Frazier said that his tribe with few hospital beds on his reservation believes the checkpoints will save lives.

“When we talk about rights, one of the greatest rights is the right to live,” he said. “And that’s all we’re trying to do is give our residents this right to this reserve.”

Julian Bear Runner, President of Oglala Sioux, said the tribes were regularly consulted with the state authorities, but insisted that Pierre ultimately had no authority over their actions.

“The Oglala Band is ready to defend itself against outside interference in our daily lives. We have a previous, superior right to legislate and be governed by our own,” Bear Runner said in a video message over the weekend.

“We are not moved by threats if they come from a weak position.”