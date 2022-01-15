The Sports Media Reacts to Drew Brees’ Tonight Performance

Drew Brees, the former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, was on the call with Mike Tirico for Saturday’s playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati.

Brees’ career in the media has taken off since he retired.

He’s already doing it for NBC, as he did on Saturday.

Brees’ overall performance, on the other hand, did not appear to impress the fans.

Brees’ tardiness on several key aspects of the game was the source of most of the complaints.

Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Performance Tonight

Tirico 15 minutes later: oh wait that whistle during the Bengals TD was weird. Brees: Yeah, I definitely heard it. Seemed like people stopped. NBC ref guy: Yeah that whistle was when the ball was in the air, the TD shouldn’t have counted. Great stuff. Send them all the Emmys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 15, 2022

Love Tirico & Brees both explaining to us how they heard it & noticed it live… just decided not to mention it at all for the next 5 minutes. Very normal broadcast. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 15, 2022

Remember when Drew Brees was going to push out Cris Collinsworth? That seems like a bad idea. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) January 15, 2022

ok let’s see if brees can go a series without making a reference about the saints or himself. — KP (@KP_Show) January 15, 2022

Very odd on that Burrow TD to Boyd that we did not hear anything from Drew Brees. Tirico carried everything all the way to commercial break. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 15, 2022

Drew Brees sounds like he’s been in the booth for years. Tremendous job. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) January 15, 2022