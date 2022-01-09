The Sports Media Reacts To Jim Nantz’s News From Sunday

The final day of the NFL regular season in 2021 has arrived.

Week 18 is the first in NFL history, with teams across the league preparing to play their 17th and final regular-season game.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos on Saturday night, and the Cowboys beat the Eagles on Sunday night, with the rest of the league playing on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

However, one prominent NFL figure will be absent from Sunday’s Week 18 finale: Jim Nantz.

The game between Tampa Bay and New Orleans was scheduled to be called by the longtime CBS broadcaster.

Tony Romo is playing for Carolina.

This week’s game, however, he will be absent.

“Tom McCarthy will work with Tony Romo on the Tampa Bay-Carolina game for CBS this Sunday,” Andrew Marchand tweeted. “Jim Nantz will be out this week due to health and safety protocols.”

Sports Media World Reacts To Sunday’s Jim Nantz News

Tom McCarthy will work with Tony Romo on the Tampa Bay-Carolina game this Sunday for CBS. Jim Nantz will be out this week due to health & safety protocols. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 7, 2022

