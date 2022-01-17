The Sports Media Reacts to Manningcast News with Criticism

The Sports Media Reacts to the Manningcast News with Criticism

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN tonight, and the ManningCast will be there to watch the game.

Omaha Productions announced the three guests for the ManningCast’s first-ever playoff production on Monday.

The Mannings will speak with Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald at EXACTLY 8:13 a.m.

Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-football-owner Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” will be the second guest, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

On Twitter, fans joked about the “ManningCast curse,” which has seen a number of well-known celebrities perform poorly after appearing on the show.

Some fans believe Fitzgerald’s presence will lead to Wilson being traded or the Cardinals losing.