The Sports Media Reacts to Marshawn Lynch's News

Amazon Prime Video has decided on a feature reporteranalyst for its Thursday Night Football coverage next season, and the choice will probably surprise you.

Amazon wants former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch to contribute to its football coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Lynch would be a part of a more laid-back studio show where he would conduct interviews with players.

Given his ability to be amusing, it would be an intriguing choice.

According to the feedback, Lynch landing this job would be welcomed by the sports world.

“Oh my god yes,” one fan exclaimed upon hearing the news.

