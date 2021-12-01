The Sports Media Reacts to Michigan’s vs. Ohio State Matchup

The Sports Media Reacts to Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Big Ten rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State this past weekend provided plenty of entertainment on the field.

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes in front of a raucous crowd in a snowy Ann Arbor for the first time in a decade.

This created a magical atmosphere that enthralled viewers all over the country.

According to FOX Sports, the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday drew 15,893,000 viewers.

As a result, the game became the most-watched college football game in the history of the network.

Since Alabama’s game against LSU in 2019, Ohio State-Michigan was also the most-watched regular-season game on any network.

It’s easy to see why The Game broke the network’s record.

The game between Michigan and Ohio State was close the entire way until the Wolverines pulled away for a 42-27 win.

The offensive and defensive lines carried Jim Harbaugh’s team to victory, giving him his first win against Ohio State in his seven years in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, the incredible atmosphere in the Big House added to the enjoyment of the game.

With snow falling on a stadium packed with Michigan fans, it was difficult to imagine a more fitting backdrop for one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

The massive ratings that the 2021 edition of The Game was able to bring in were extremely impressive to media members.

Many saw it as a positive sign for the sport’s future on television.

The Sports Media Reacts to Michigan vs. Ohio State

Ratings for Ohio State

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Sports Media World Reacts To Michigan vs. Ohio State Ratings

Sports Media World Reacts To Michigan vs. Ohio State Ratings

The bidding for the Big Ten Football media rights are going to be insane. Would be interesting if Big Ten Football players said to Fox: “Hey, Fox, you want us to commit to the 2022 title game. Cool. Deposit $50 million in a fund for all B10 athletes by 8/1. Or we don’t play.” https://t.co/fgPuKiVUFz — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 1, 2021

Many factors lined up well to produce this huge number. Storied rivalry with Michigan breaking the losing streak. Holiday weekend. Weather in many parts of the country conducive for TV watching. Less top-tier competition in time slot for viewers. Picturesque visuals w the snow. https://t.co/vupMdmhRMS — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) December 1, 2021

Rivalries are good for the college football business. You’d think the power brokers would do everything possible to keep the rivalries going. https://t.co/56Vg1g7WNe — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) December 1, 2021