The Sports Media Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Honest Admittance

Mina Kimes’ Open Admission Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media

Mina Kimes has quickly risen in the sports media world as a result of her strong on-screen presence and incisive analysis.

Unfortunately, a few sexist sports fans are unable to recognize her abilities.

On Monday, Kimes received an obnoxious and sexist email from “Charles Brown.”

He accused the ESPN analyst, who is 36 years old, of knowing “nothing” about male sports.

Brown wrote in an email to Mina, “Stop embarrassing yourself and pretending to know anything about male sports.”

“Affirmative action is the only reason you’re at ESPN.”

… Viewers see you as a bad joke that they have to put up with.”

Kimes, being the class act that she is, responded with a witty retort.

She then followed up with a message about being aware of the constant sexism directed at her.

“Sir,” Kimes replied, “this is a Wendy’s.”

“… I really do get the ‘Don’t amplify’ argument.

But I’m asked if it’s normal every day by women, and I want people to know that it never ends and has nothing to do with you.”

Please take a look.

Sports Media World Reacts To Mina Kimes’ Honest Admission

I understand that “Don’t amplify” argument, I really do. But I get asked by women every day whether it’s normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do you with. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2022

Mina is absolutely amazing. This is nuts. https://t.co/R0oWQLUPfs — Tommy (@AlmostDeadInGA) January 3, 2022

It’s embarrassing how many men can’t handle “someone wearing lipstick and high heels” knowing a lot more than they do about “male sports.” #GoodGriefhttps://t.co/oTIreR0n0Z — Tony Baltierra (@tonybaltierra) January 3, 2022

It’s 2022 and men still believe women can’t possibly know anything about sports because they’re women. https://t.co/Qjfhj09YEp — Sara (@smarshxo) January 3, 2022