The Sports Media Reacts to Pat McAfee’s News

Pat McAfee, a well-known sports media personality, is said to have landed a lucrative sponsorship deal.

The Pat McAfee Show, a podcast hosted by a former NFL punter, and FanDuel have signed a four-year deal that makes the sports book the show’s exclusive betting partner.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the contract includes an opt-out clause after three years.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McAfee’s show will earn roughly (dollar)30 million per year as a result of the deal.

