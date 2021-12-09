The Sports Media Reacts to Pat McAfee’s News
Pat McAfee, a well-known sports media personality, is said to have landed a lucrative sponsorship deal.
The Pat McAfee Show, a podcast hosted by a former NFL punter, and FanDuel have signed a four-year deal that makes the sports book the show’s exclusive betting partner.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the contract includes an opt-out clause after three years.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McAfee’s show will earn roughly (dollar)30 million per year as a result of the deal.
It’s a roughly $30 million per year deal, industry sources say. 💰 https://t.co/dd9ZbPlqmv
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021
Secure that bag, Pat 👏🏼💰 https://t.co/ZQG4L65BvUpic.twitter.com/sM2a07KS1N
— 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@TheIllestRican) December 9, 2021
Absolutely massive number for @PatMcAfeeShowhttps://t.co/8c4OZZimTn
— Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) December 9, 2021