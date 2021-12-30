Roger Goodell’s News Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media

The Sports Media Reacts to Roger Goodell’s Resignation

The ninth episode of ESPN’s Manningcast will air next Monday.

In the AFC North, the Browns and Steelers will face off, with Eli and Peyton covering the game.

Every episode of this season’s Manningcast has featured a star-studded lineup of guests.

Omaha Productions updated the Manning brothers’ Week 17 guest list on Thursday.

Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, will appear on Manningcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the upcoming Browns-Steelers game.

“In January, I’ll be joining Peyton and Eli on Monday Night Football.

“3…,” tweeted Omaha Productions.

“It’s Roger Goodell.”

To say the least, this announcement received a resoundingly positive response.

On Twitter, one fan speculated, “This has to be for the manningCast curse…right?……RIGHT.”

Right?……RIGHT? https://t.co/Gst7WzbvUn

— December 30, 2021: RIP RemDawg Lockout SZN (@plswinbeantown)

I’m hoping they just slam him for a quarter. https://t.co/bPOSbhbDRA

December 30, 2021 — Elliott Rountree (@RountreeElliott)

Let’s hope there are some bad calls so one of them can say, “How the f was that called/not called…” https://t.co/b1lRQFsN7x

30 December 2021 — allthings18 (@ALLTHINGS18)

