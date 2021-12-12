The Sports Media Reacts to the Desmond Howard Scandal

Desmond Howard, an ESPN college football analyst, was trending on social media on Saturday night for his remarks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy as a member of the Michigan football team, had some harsh words for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Last month in Ann Arbor, Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 in a rivalry game.

During the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night, Howard trolled Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and his teammates.

Sports Media World Reacts To Desmond Howard Drama

Sports Media World Reacts To Desmond Howard Drama

This needs to be on repeat all off-season. They’re fueling a dangerous fire. Desmond Howard and ESPN just disrespected C.J. Stroud and his team right in front of his face. They win once in ten years and don’t know how to act. Ohio Against the World

pic.twitter.com/D6ywlQNSOm — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 12, 2021

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophypic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021