The Sports World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Breanna Stewart’s Breanna Stewart’s Breanna Stewart’s Breanna Stewart’s Bre

Breanna Stewart has played in the WNBA for the entirety of her career.
Her options are open now that she is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and a change of venue could happen soon.
According to basketball insider Chris Haynes, Stewart met with the New York Liberty in Los Angeles this week.
The Liberty went all-in, bringing the team’s owners, the entire front-office team, and head coach Sandy Brondello with them.
Sports World Reacts To Friday’s Breanna Stewart News
Free agent WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart – in move that could end Seattle Storm tenure – met with New York Liberty this week in LA and it included owners Joe and Clara Tsai, full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello, league sources told @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 21, 2022
Whoa …. SI and Stewie in NYC ? This would be better than the Knicks ! https://t.co/s1uNMRyAE3
— Tyrone Coppel (@MelloStylesTV) January 21, 2022
Breanna Stewart, Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu on one team would be *insane* https://t.co/fszGw9QCsX
— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 21, 2022
Breanna and Sabrina
Yikes thats so dangerous.
Thats like putting Bird and Taurasi on the same team if this happens.
Instant Championship contenders aswell
Lets go Liberty
I smell something special happening and its good too be a fan @iamMarshh
I know your seeing this 🙏🏀 https://t.co/XJATrx7xpo
— loose change no dollaz (@LooseChange1023) January 21, 2022