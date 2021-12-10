The Sports World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Tonight Performance

Joe Buck’s Tonight Performance Gets Reaction From The Sports World

The Minnesota Vikings took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in a game between two playoff teams looking for a big win.

Unfortunately for the viewers at home, only one team chose to participate.

For much of the first quarter, the Vikings boat-raced the Steelers, pounding the defense in the air and on the ground.

Play-by-play man Joe Buck had some harsh words for the Steelers defense as the Vikings took care of business.

To be fair, the Steelers couldn’t take anything positive away from the first half.

“‘This Defense just hasn’t shown up yet,’ Joe Buck says. I beg to differ, Joe.

It has surfaced.

And this is it,” said Steelers reporter Tim Benz.

Sports World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Tonight

Joe Buck: “This Defense just hasn’t showed up yet.” I beg to differ, Joe. It has showed up. And this exactly is it. — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 10, 2021

Not sure which is worse: the Steelers play or Joe Buck announcing? 🤔 — Shannon (@Pens_Lynn) December 10, 2021