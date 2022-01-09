The Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Tonight Performance

Throughout the football season, we’ve grown accustomed to hearing Kirk Herbstreit on the call for major college football games.

Saturday night, on the other hand, was a welcome change.

Herbstreit joined Chris Fowler in the booth for the Chiefs vs. Rams game.

On Saturday night, ESPN will broadcast a Broncos game.

It was a smooth transition from college to the NFL.

During the AFC West battle, Herbstreit provided excellent analysis.

His previous experience as a quarterback aided him in dissecting Patrick Mahomes’ and Drew Lock’s performances.

ESPN should do everything possible to lure Herbstreit away from college and into the NFL.

Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight

Need more Chris Fowler – Kirk Herbstreit NFL broadcasts. Excellent duo — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) January 9, 2022

Really enjoy Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the NFL call. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 8, 2022

Impressed with how prepared Kirk Herbstreit is calling this Chiefs-Broncos game after a season of covering college football and on the weekend of the national championship — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 8, 2022