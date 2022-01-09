The Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Tonight Performance
Throughout the football season, we’ve grown accustomed to hearing Kirk Herbstreit on the call for major college football games.
Saturday night, on the other hand, was a welcome change.
Herbstreit joined Chris Fowler in the booth for the Chiefs vs. Rams game.
On Saturday night, ESPN will broadcast a Broncos game.
It was a smooth transition from college to the NFL.
During the AFC West battle, Herbstreit provided excellent analysis.
His previous experience as a quarterback aided him in dissecting Patrick Mahomes’ and Drew Lock’s performances.
ESPN should do everything possible to lure Herbstreit away from college and into the NFL.
Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight
Sports World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Performance Tonight
Need more Chris Fowler – Kirk Herbstreit NFL broadcasts. Excellent duo
— Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) January 9, 2022
Really enjoy Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the NFL call.
— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 8, 2022
Impressed with how prepared Kirk Herbstreit is calling this Chiefs-Broncos game after a season of covering college football and on the weekend of the national championship
— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 8, 2022
ESPN should take Kirk Herbstreit off the studio shows and have him call both college games and MNF next season. He’s much better in the booth than the studio. It would improve MNF — and improve Gameday if they found the right replacement.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 9, 2022