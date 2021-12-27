The Sports World Reacts To The CDC’s Monday Announcement

The Sports World Reacts To The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Announcement From Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States recently made a major announcement that will have a significant impact on sports across the country.

The CDC announced on Monday that those who test positive for COVID-19 will have their isolation restrictions halved.

People who contract the virus or come into contact with those who have can now be released from isolation after five days.

The previous high-water mark was ten days.

The sports world will almost certainly be affected by this change.

Most sports leagues try to follow the CDC’s guidelines as closely as possible, and have imposed 10- to 14-day suspensions on players who test positive for COVID-19.

As you might expect, the sports world has been abuzz since the CDC announcement.

Many people believe professional sports leagues and the NCAA will quickly adopt and implement the policies:

New: The CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. Have to think the NCAA/pro sports/other organizations will mirror this policy. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 27, 2021

JUST IN via @AP: ATLANTA (AP) — US officials cut isolation time for people who test positive for coronavirus, trim quarantine period for close contacts This is MASSIVE for college sports, as the NCAA follows CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/X1e8evofzQ — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) December 27, 2021

As of today, the NFL/NFLPA policy requires unvaccinated players to isolate for 10 days. The CDC 5-day period is for vaccinated and unvaccinated. NFL/NFLPA not obligated to match but will certainly be of interest for discussion… — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 27, 2021