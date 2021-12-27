Trending
The Sports World Reacts To The CDC’s Monday Announcement

The Sports World Reacts To The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Announcement From Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States recently made a major announcement that will have a significant impact on sports across the country.

The CDC announced on Monday that those who test positive for COVID-19 will have their isolation restrictions halved.

People who contract the virus or come into contact with those who have can now be released from isolation after five days.

The previous high-water mark was ten days.

The sports world will almost certainly be affected by this change.

Most sports leagues try to follow the CDC’s guidelines as closely as possible, and have imposed 10- to 14-day suspensions on players who test positive for COVID-19.

As you might expect, the sports world has been abuzz since the CDC announcement.

Many people believe professional sports leagues and the NCAA will quickly adopt and implement the policies:

