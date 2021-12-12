The Sports World Reacts To The Spectacular Formula One Finish From Sunday

The year 2021 was one of the most unpredictable in recent Formula One history.

So it’s only fitting that the season’s final race was the most contentious of them all.

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today, defeating longtime rival Lewis Hamilton to claim his first world championship.

The race came down to the last lap, but that’s when things got crazy.

After a safety car brought the race to a halt for one final lap, Verstappen received new tires, which helped him hold off Hamilton’s hard tires and take the lead and the championship.

The safety car’s appearance was a point of contention.

Many people pointed out that the safety car was required by F1 rules to wait an extra lap before appearing.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team objected to the car’s appearance, preventing him from passing Verstappen.

However, they were unable to prevent Verstappen from winning the race and taking home the trophy.

The race’s outcome has divided fans on Twitter.

Many people are outraged that Formula 1 broke its own rules, while others are simply amazed at how spectacular the race was:

Sports World Reacts To Sunday’s Crazy Formula 1 Finish

WORLD CHAMPION! 🏆 And simply the greatest day so far in the racing life of @Max33Verstappen 👑 👀#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1pic.twitter.com/o3SsSC5THG — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Personally it makes no difference who wins in F1. I just want to see a great show pushing the right technology forward. This year it was a great fight between Lewis and Max and motorsport won. Congrats to all @fia@F1 — Lucas di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) December 12, 2021