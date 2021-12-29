The St Enoch Centre bowling alley and crazy golf are one step closer to opening after obtaining a liquor license.

A booze license has been secured for the St Enoch Centre bowling alley and crazy golf, bringing it one step closer to opening.

Gutterball will open in the city center in the space formerly occupied by toy store Hamleys, and will provide a wide range of entertainment as well as food and beverages.

After obtaining permission to sell alcohol, a bowling alley with a crazy golf course and a gaming arcade in Glasgow is one step closer to opening.

Gutterball, the company behind Lane7 bowling alleys, is set to open in the St Enoch Centre, taking over a space previously occupied by Hamleys toy store.

The new venue, which is described as “multi-purpose” and will offer visitors the chance to play modern and retro arcade games, ping-pong, and pool, in addition to bowling and crazy golf, is expected to cost around £3 million.

Archie MacIver, who represented the company at a Licensing Board hearing earlier this month, said, “This is seen as the future of entertainment, including late night entertainment.”

“What we’ve seen over the last few years, as with many things that started in London, is a shift away from the traditional nightclub scene to a degree.

“People were looking for an alternative to the dance scene for late-night entertainment.”

The pandemic has exacerbated this trend.”

He went on to say that the nightclub industry has been “struggling,” and that people have “developed a degree of apprehension” about going to clubs.

Gutterball has been granted a provisional premises licence by Glasgow’s Licensing Board, which will allow it to open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and close “slightly earlier” the rest of the week.

“It is located within the former Hamleys toy store in the St Enoch Centre, and is part of the overall redevelopment of the St Enoch Centre,” Mr MacIver said.

“The applicant company has been in the bowling alley business for a number of years, but if this application is approved, it will be Scotland’s first Gutterball.”

“They have a sister company, Lane 7, which has locations throughout the United Kingdom, including Aberdeen, and is very successful.”

They’re a company that’s on the up and up.”

He estimated that 60 to 70 jobs would be created at the venue.

