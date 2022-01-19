The start date, schedule, TV channel, England squad, and points system for the Women’s Ashes 2022 are all explained.

When does the Women’s Ashes begin in 2022, and what are the start date, schedule, TV channel, England squad, and points system?

When the England Women’s team travels to Australia for the start of the tour later this month, they’ll be hoping to do much better than their male counterparts.

The success of England in 2022 will most likely be determined by their ability to retain the 50-over World Cup, but there is still the matter of the Ashes series to contend with first.

Heather Knight admits that the planning process has been “hilarious.”

The tour has already been completely rearranged, with the Test no longer being the first match, and the limited-overs matches being moved forward to allow players to complete a 10-day quarantine when they arrive in New Zealand ahead of the tournament in March.

Because of the increase in Covid cases over the holidays, some unusual preparations had to be made at home.

“We had to train separately at home, and I had my mother on the bowling machine, which was quite interesting to say the least!” says Sophia Dunkley.

“It wasn’t the most ideal preparation, but everyone in our family had to pitch in and help.”

So different from what I expected to be doing in the lead up to the Ashes.”

Tash Farrant’s garden had similar scenes.

Farrant laughs, “I also had my mother on the bowling machine, which was quite traumatic actually.”

“It was interesting how she kept missing the actual bowling machine.

We had no choice but to get on with it because we were all in this together.

“There’s no point moaning about the shortened build-up; you’ve got to work with what you’ve got.”

Farrant and Dunkley would not have been able to say for sure whether they would be part of this Ashes tour last summer.

Farrant was not selected for a single match in England’s multi-format series with India, but she went on to take more wickets than any other bowler at The Hundred, leading the Oval Invincibles to their first title.

“It was a frustrating start to the summer not being able to play in the India series, but I just had to wait a little longer,” Farrant says. “After that, I was able to get a good run in The Hundred and play some games in the New Zealand series.”

“Every time I put on an England shirt, it just makes me more grateful, so if I get the chance, I’m going to take it with both hands.”

