The start of the Scottish winter break has been pushed forward to after Christmas Day.

The Scottish Professional Football League board made the decision on Wednesday after more than 24 hours of deliberation in the wake of new restrictions on live events in Scotland.

After playing their Boxing Day fixtures, Scotland’s top-flight teams will take a winter break.

Following the Scottish Government’s decision to limit crowds at outdoor events to 500 for up to three weeks, ten of the 12 Premiership clubs were in favor of starting the winter break immediately – following rescheduled three fixtures later on Wednesday.

The Boxing Day games, on the other hand, will go on as planned in front of a small crowd.

December 29 and January 2-3 fixtures have been rescheduled for January 17-18 and February 1-2, respectively.

Premiership clubs were supposed to start their winter break after the Edinburgh derby on January 3, and then return with Scottish Cup action the weekend of January 22-23.

“We have advised our clubs that any postponements increase the risk of further disruption to an already highly congested fixture calendar,” said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“Cinch Premiership clubs have differing opinions on what should be done for the best.

“However, a majority favors postponing fixtures to allow games scheduled to be played over the holiday period to be played in front of fans once the three-week period of restrictions ends.”

“As we work together to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Sky Sports and Police Scotland for their flexibility in accommodating these changes, as well as to all cinch SPFL clubs for their clear, positive, and constructive feedback.”

“Cinch Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs were consulted about postponing fixtures in their divisions, but they did not wish to do so,” the SPFL said in a statement.

There are no winter breaks in the lower divisions.

The Premiership will now resume on Monday, January 17 when Celtic host Hibernian – three days later, the Leith club will face Cove Rangers in the cup.

