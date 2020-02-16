The stats that show why Mikel Arteta may be RIGHT to offload Mesut Ozil from Arsenal

Mesut Ozil is one of the big names that could be offloaded in the summer as Mikel Arteta plans a revamp ahead of his first full season in charge of Arsenal.

The Gunners have endured a miserable campaign which has seen them fall well behind in the race to reach the Champions League next term. They sit 10th, trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by 10 points.

Along with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ozil is one of the big names who could make way to bring in fresh faces, with his contract coming to an end next summer.

Ozil has remained coy on his future at the Emirates Stadium, suggesting that while he is happy with life at the Gunners he is uncertain where he will be playing beyond 2021.

‘After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can’t see the future,’ he said.

‘The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.’

Although he has found more playing time under Arteta than previous boss Unai Emery, it appears Ozil is still likely to depart having endured a troubled campaign.

Before the start of the season he was targeted by armed robbers in his car along with team-mate Sead Kolasinac, sparking security fears which would have done little to keep him settled during a troubling period.

But it’s not just this season the German has struggled. Stats show the playmaker’s influence has been on the wane in the years since his then-club-record £42.5million arrival from Real Madrid in 2013.

His overall contribution in his seven years has mainly been positive. Of the 250 Premier League games Arsenal have played since he arrived, Ozil has played in 181 of them with a win percentage of 53.6 per cent as opposed to 52.2 per cent without him.

However, most of Ozil’s successful years at the Emirates Stadium came earlier in his career. His first season in 2013-14 saw Arsenal engaged in a title fight before they imploded in the second half of the campaign.

He was a crucial component to the team though, with Arsenal picking up 2.2 points per game while he was in the side – a tally that has yet to be improved upon during his time at the club.

The following two years saw the points ratio only dip slightly to around two per game, despite him missing two months of 2014-15 with a ruptured knee ligament. The win percentage hovered around 54 per cent as Arsenal continued to stumble in pursuit of the title.

Ironically, arguably Ozil’s best season at the club came during the 2016-17 campaign which saw the Gunners drop out of the Champions League. Arsenal won 66.70 per cent of the 33 games with him in the side – matching the 2.2 points-per-game ratio from his first campaign.

Of the five league matches Ozil missed, Arsenal only triumphed once and it would prove costly as they missed out on the top four to Liverpool by just one point.

But since then amid the turmoil of Arsene Wenger’s final season and failing to adapt to Emery’s style of play, Ozil’s status as a key man has diminished. Consistency has dipped on the field, not helped by niggling knee injuries that have hampered him in the last couple of seasons.

Last term saw Arsenal win nine of their 14 games without the German as opposed to the 12 from 24 with him in the side. But the decline has since become a rapid one.

This season Arsenal have won just two of the 15 games he has appeared in – taking just a point on average per game and a win percentage of just 13.30 per cent. It’s not just because Arsenal have been well below their usual standards either – in fact they do better without him in the side, winning 40 per cent of their 10 games.

At 31 years old it seems a bit premature to suggest we have seen the best of Ozil. But with staggering wages of £350,000 per week and an ever diminishing influence on the team, it is becoming easier to see why Arteta will be happy to move him on at the end of the season.