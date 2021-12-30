The status of Jared Goff for Sunday is said to be in doubt.

Jared Goff’s Sunday Status Is Supposedly In Doubt
This weekend, the Detroit Lions may be without their starting quarterback.
Jared Goff was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a lingering knee sprain he sustained in Week 15’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The Detroit Lions quarterback is listed as “day-to-day” and “questionable” in Week 17 as he continues his rehab work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
#Lions QB Jared Goff, who did not practice today because of a knee strain, is considered day-to-day, source said. He was able to do some rehab work, but his status is clearly in some doubt for Sunday.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021