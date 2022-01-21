For the Steelers, Danny Kanell has two quarterbacks in mind.

Pittsburgh is now in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

Last weekend, in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Big Ben played in what is expected to be his final NFL game.

In Pittsburgh, all eyes are now on the quarterback position’s future.

Jameis Winston of the Saints is the first.

Teddy Bridgewater, a veteran, is the other.

Here’s what he said about both of them earlier this week:

Kanell told 247Sports, “There are two guys I would pin there, and I think they’re the two best quarterbacks in this free agent class.”

“It’s Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater,” the announcer said.

If I had to choose between the two, I’d go with Jameis Winston, who could be Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement.

I believe he has improved since the right pieces were placed around him.

He’s grown up.

In New Orleans, he had this period where he could catch his breath and return.

When he returned, he was in the process of removing some of the interceptions.

You wouldn’t have to invest anything, and you wouldn’t have to sign a long-term contract because he’s coming off the ACL.

“From what you’ve heard, Teddy Bridgewater is looking for a bigger contract.

I’m not sure that was money well spent.

If I were the Steelers, I’d either build around a young quarterback like Kenny Pickett and spend all of the money saved by drafting a quarterback, or go after a free agent like Jameis Winston.”

Going from the Ben Roethlisberger era to a bridge quarterback like Winston or Bridgewater is a tough sell.

The Steelers would be better served by taking a quarterback in the first round of the draft in April.

At the very least, they’d have an excuse if the season didn’t go as planned.

