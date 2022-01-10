The Steelers have requested an important review from the NFL.

The Steelers have requested that the NFL conduct a thorough investigation.

During today’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt officially tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks.

He may have broken it unofficially, and the Steelers want to know for sure.

A bad snap on offense in the first half of the Ravens’ 16-13 win caused a fumble, which Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley recovered and fell on.

Watt was initially credited with a sack for falling on top of him.

However, after further review, it was determined that it was an unforced fumble and a tackle for loss.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the Steelers are unhappy with the call and want clarification.

According to the report, they have requested that the league conduct a statistical analysis of the play.

The NFL conducts statistical reviews on a regular basis, with many of them resulting in minor changes to the statistics.

Watt, on the other hand, could set one of the NFL’s all-time defensive records if the Steelers get the change they want.

