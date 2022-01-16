The story behind Scottish football’s bizarre viral video features Leigh Griffiths, goalie trees, and Odsonne Edouard dressed as a bee.

The bizarre viral video about Scottish football features Leigh Griffiths, goalie trees, and Odsonne Edouard in a bee suit.

The man who dared to ask, “How many bees does it take to please Leigh Griffiths?” is interviewed by Old Firm Facts.

Occasionally, a McFadden vs. France, a Griffiths vs. England, and a Griffiths vs. England are scheduled.

Following the Scottish national team, on the other hand, is a thankless task the majority of the time.

A country that had just suffered a meaningful defeat against Israel and a meaningless defeat against Portugal needed some light relief, and Twitter was there to help.

A Whatsapp message woke me up at 6.45 a.m. a few days ago.

Even though I was relieved that no one had died, what I witnessed was almost as frightening.

I watched a video asking, “How many bees do you need to please Leigh Griffiths?” while still unsure if I was awake or in the middle of a nightmare.

When you think of Leigh Griffiths, you have a lot of questions.

For one thing, ‘Why does he have hair when he used to, you know, not?’

I’ve never wondered what the right number of bees would be to satisfy Celtic’s number 9 in my life.

Thankfully, JJ Bull (@jj_bull), a Telegraph football writer and Scottish fitba fan, wondered as well, and wrote a song about it.

If you’ve ever wondered what Flight of the Conchords’ ‘Albi The Racist Dragon’ would sound like if it were blended with Scottish football, wonder no longer.

I spoke with JJ about Leigh Griffiths.

How did the concept come to be?

I enjoy doing stupid things that make me laugh, and I thought singing a song about bees, specifically repeating the word “bee” many times, would be amusing, especially when associated with a middling footballer for no apparent reason.

Bee rhymes with Leigh, and he doesn’t appear to be the type to keep bees…and, in truth, there was no particular method used to create this.

On the Totally Scottish Football podcast, I saw an opportunity to do something different.

It’s only amusing when taken out of context.

Were you surprised at how people reacted to it?

Yes, a smidgeononononononononononon

I used to post a wacky fitba comedy video and have it up within two hours before I stopped making them all the time.

Short summary of Infosurhoy