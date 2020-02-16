The strange world of Lord Bendtner as he stars in his own reality show

Nicklas Bendtner has been back in the news after it emerged he is set to star in his own reality television show alongside model girlfriend Philine Roepstorff.

Indeed it is just the latest crazy adventure from Lord Bendtner, in a career that has seen him make more headlines for his off-field shenanigans than accomplishments on the pitch.

According to Danish publication dr, the show ‘Bendtner and Philine’ is commissioned by Discovery Networks and will hit screens in the spring.

‘Both Philine and I are used to being in the media spotlight,’ Bendtner, 32, said in a press release.

‘Many stories are written about us, and we often find that only half the truth emerges. In my book, I talk about the ups and downs that have shaped my life and my career so far, and this series is a natural continuation of that tale.

Bendtner, capped 81 times by Denmark, is currently without a club after departing Copenhagen in 2019 following a short spell.

He came through the ranks at Arsenal, making his debut in 2005 and had spells on loan at Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus before joining Wolfsburg in 2014.

The Dane had two years in Germany before returning to England in the Championship at Nottingham Forest in 2016.

A year later, Bendtner was heading back to Scandinavia with Norwegian club Rosenborg, where he stayed until 2019 and then joined Copenhagen.

Since first emerging from Arsenal’s academy some 15 years ago, controversy has stalked the Dane.

Never short of an opinion or self-confidence – he once scored 10 on a self-perceived competence test… that was on a scale of one to nine – he detailed in his autobiography, serialised last year, an altercation with Thierry Henry when he was just an academy player without a first-team appearance to his name.

He recalled how he called out the legendary Frenchman for getting away with taking three touches instead of the maximum two during a 11 v 11 session.

He wrote: ‘I am standing in a position to see Thierry Henry touching it three times. “Three touches,” I shout. Wenger’s assistant, Pat Rice, shouts back: “Play on, for f***’s sake!”

‘But Henry has heard me. He turns in my direction and puts his finger over his lips: “Sssssssh.” Shortly afterwards I do the same. The ball touches my heel, and then my toe before I pass it on.

‘It is one movement but the academy player gets a free-kick against him. Of course I do. I don’t think. I just start complaining, big time. I say it should be the same for everyone.

‘Henry tells me to shut up, this time with a lot of swear words included. And in hindsight it is good advice. But I am not taking it on. I shout back that he is the one who should shut up.

‘He runs in my direction, confronts me, yells into my face, says all kinds of things. He totally ignores the fact that the game is going on around us.’

It is an interesting insight into a man who, after a return of 12 goals in 31 games the previous season, declared in 2010 that he was one of the best strikers in the world.

But controversy and brushes with authority have never been far away. The sight of a 22-year-old Bendtner exiting a London nightclub at 4am with his belt undone and trousers down by his ankles after a Champions League semi-final defeat by Manchester United hardly ingratiated him to Arsenal fans.

He received a one-match ban and £80,000 fine from UEFA after a guerrilla marketing stunt at Euro 2012 where he pulled his shorts down after scoring against Portugal to reveal the logo of betting company Paddy Power.

Two years later he was accused of threatening a taxi driver while worse for wear in Copenhagen, on the same night his Arsenal team-mates had been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Bendtner was reported to have unbuttoned his trousers and rubbed up against the side of the taxi by Danish newspaper, BT.

In November 2018 he was sentenced to 50 days in prison, which he served under house arrest, for assaulting a taxi driver.

But the man is still well remembered by Gunners fans, affectionately known as Lord Bendtner by many. What was once an ironic nickname, stemming from a previous relationship with former Baroness Caroline Iuel-Brockdorff, a socialite and close friend of the Danish royal family, became a legitimised title in 2015 when a Danish magazine purchased a prestigious piece of Scottish land on the player’s behalf.

Bendtner has also taken part in the joke, once uploading on Instagram a poster of him holding the Ballon d’Or and running as a candidate for Prime Minister in the June 2015 Danish election.

His acrimonious time at Arsenal ended in 2014, with a grand total of 45 goals in 171 appearances. He neither stunk the place out, nor lit the world alight. He fought with team-mates – including a spectacular meltdown after a confrontation with Emmanuel Adebayor and captain William Gallas in a League Cup semi-final defeat at Tottenham

But there were moments to remember – like his Champions League hat-trick against Porto, and the goal that gave Arsenal hope in a quarter-final at the Nou Camp.

He may never had reached the level that his self-regard assured you he would, but you can be sure that you won’t forget the name Nicklas Bendtner in a hurry.