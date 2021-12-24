The strangest sports stories of 2021, from a football team selling magical beans to a teenager proving a quitter wrong

The strangest sports stories of 2021, from a football team selling magic beans to a teenager proving a quitter wrong

Yes, that was in 2021… it’s been a long year.

Let’s look forward to 2021.

Sam Cunningham takes a look back at a year full of controversial sporting stories, nail-biting finishes, and remarkable accomplishments.

In addition, our chief sports reporter Kevin Garside selects his Tokyo 2020 highlights…

Sam Cunningham, NFL Chief Correspondent

The teenager he accused of quitting because she couldn’t handle pressure proved the quitter who couldn’t handle pressure wrong.

When Emma Raducanu pulled out of her Wimbledon last-16 match against Ajla Tomljanovic due to breathing problems and dizziness, almost everyone saw a teenager struggling under the spotlight, but Piers Morgan saw an opportunity to promote himself.

Raducanu “couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly,” according to Morgan, who had stormed off the set of GMB a few months before after failing to handle pressure and then quitting the show.

Raducanu, 19, won the US Open three months later, becoming:

Woodward’s resignation has nothing to do with the Super League.

There are few occasions when failure should be celebrated, but seeing the Super League burn to the ground before it had even gotten off the ground, humiliating the 12 teams who had signed up to separate themselves from the rest to satisfy their own greed, was one of them.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, resigned less than 24 hours after the collapse occurred, becoming the first major casualty.

The club’s official line was that it had nothing to do with Manchester United’s embarrassment over the failed coup, and that it had all along been planned.

Despite this, it was then boldly suggested that Woodward resigned because he couldn’t support the Glazers’ decision to join the Super League.

Hmmm…

“He effectively tendered his resignation because he could not support the Glazers in taking Manchester United into the European Super League,” a Sky Sports News reporter outside Carrington told us.

You couldn’t make it up if you tried.

In what was still an utterly thrilling and compelling conclusion to the F1 season, race director Michael Masi took his title a little too literally.

Going into the final, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were tied on points.

