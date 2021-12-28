The Sun Bowl is said to have found a replacement for Miami.

The Sun Bowl was looking for a replacement team after the Hurricanes pulled out due to COVID-19 issues.

The historic bowl game turned to another program in need of a replacement opponent to find a new opponent for Washington State.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Central Michigan will play Washington State in the Sun Bowl in place of Miami on Dec. 1.

The Chippewas, Sun Bowl, and Arizona Bowl – where Central Michigan was scheduled to play until Monday – have reached an agreement.

On New Year’s Eve, the Chippewas will try to win their first postseason game against the Cougars.

A deal has been finalized: Central Michigan will indeed play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, sources tell @SINow. The Arizona Bowl, Sun Bowl and CMU reached an agreement – likely financial – to release the Chippewas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2021