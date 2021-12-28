The Sun Bowl is said to have found a replacement for Miami.
The Sun Bowl was looking for a replacement team after the Hurricanes pulled out due to COVID-19 issues.
The historic bowl game turned to another program in need of a replacement opponent to find a new opponent for Washington State.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Central Michigan will play Washington State in the Sun Bowl in place of Miami on Dec. 1.
thirty-first.
The Chippewas, Sun Bowl, and Arizona Bowl – where Central Michigan was scheduled to play until Monday – have reached an agreement.
On New Year’s Eve, the Chippewas will try to win their first postseason game against the Cougars.
Sun Bowl Reportedly Finds Replacement For Miami
Sun Bowl Reportedly Finds Replacement For Miami
A deal has been finalized: Central Michigan will indeed play Washington State in the Sun Bowl, sources tell @SINow.
The Arizona Bowl, Sun Bowl and CMU reached an agreement – likely financial – to release the Chippewas.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2021
The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas.
DETAILS: https://t.co/Nw6Mw73nZP#GameOnpic.twitter.com/Xcp2zA5L1m
— Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 28, 2021